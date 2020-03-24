Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui breathe sigh of relief after testing negative for coronavirus

Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui will still complete 14 days in quarantine despite the coronavirus reports coming back negative.



Humayun Saeed shared good news with his fans about his and co-star Adnan Siddiqui's coronavirus reports coming out negative.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho stars are in quarantine since they returned to Pakistan from the US recently.

Sharing a photo with Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed wrote, “Alhamdulillah our coronavirus reports have come back negative.”

“We will still complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that,” he said.

The actor thanked his fans for sending love and prayers and urged them to stay home as the world is fighting the coronavirus.

“Thanks for all your love and prayers! Stay Safe. Stay Home. ‬@adnansid1 ‪#Covid_19 #CoronaFreePakistan.” ‬