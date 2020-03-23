Mahira Khan in awe of all medical professionals, calls them ‘more than heroes’

Mahira Khan has paid a tribute to the medical staff in every part of the world and called them ‘more than heroes.’



The Pakistani superstar urged her fans to be "kinder than usual, be kinder than you feel" amid coronavirus outbreak across the world.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared photos with caption, “At this point when we are all at home and worried, anxiety runs high. Think about those who already suffer from other health ailments - physical and mental."

“Also.. it’s a beautiful morning in Karachi. And a tree next to my home which never grew any leaves has suddenly started to grow them. Also also.. do you spot a heart in the sky?”, she pointed out at the photos.

On Twitter, Mahira commented on some photos of Italian doctors and nurses saying “More than heroes. In awe of all the medical professionals, in every part of the world.”

She also urged fans to stay at home for themselves and for the sake of everyone.



