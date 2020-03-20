‘I was offered the role of Danish in MPTH’, claims Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan, who recently announced to quit the showbiz industry, has claimed that makers of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho had offered him the role of ‘Danish’.



He made these claims in a TV show recently.

When the Khaani actor was asked about the offer in MPTH, he said, “Yes I was offered the role of Danish (the character played by superstar Humayun Saeed) in the serial.”

However, when Feroze Khan was inquired why he did not do this, he said “I had demanded money for it and for this reason writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar had refused me.”

Recently, Feroze Khan had announced to quit the showbiz industry and embark on spiritual journey.

He had confirmed it on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Khan wrote, “my fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”



