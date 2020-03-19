Jennifer Aniston vs Jennifer Lopez: Who looks more elegant in black outfit

The showbiz stars have always been very choosy about black colour as it exalts their personality in every outfit the actresses liked to wear for an event.

Highly sought-after stars Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston are loved by fans and friends equally for their outstanding skills and beauty they show off to fascinate them.



Both are the most loved actresses in Hollywood with a huge fan base all over the world and do not seem to stop growing.



During the recent awards season, they were seen in gorgeous black attire that added to their ethereal beauty. The duo participated in two different award shows and wore stylish black dresses to stun everyone with their graceful appearance.



Jennifer Lopez is adored for her outstanding performances as she has walked many fashion runways and red carpets. She has been seen in black attires most of the time as black is one of the colours she prefers to wear. She was recently seen wearing an off-shoulder dress for SAG Awards 2020. Her fascinating look from the People’s Choice Awards is unforgettable, stealing everyone's attention.



On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston, who is famous for her role Rachael Greenin in an American TV show, was seen wearing black in many red carpets which looked simply beautiful on her.



during her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards show the Freinds star looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her black full-length gown.

It’s really hard to say who wore a black dress better. Both looked equally great. Who do you think looked more graceful.