Reema ‘waiting anxiously’ for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s upcoming drama on Geo TV

Former Pakistani actress Reema Khan is anxiously waiting for real life couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s upcoming drama serial on Geo TV.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared the third teaser of her upcoming drama, a presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment.

“Abdullah kadwani and Asad qureshi presents the 3rd teaser of @7thskyentertainment upcoming project only on @harpalgeotv,” Ayeza Khan wrote.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for their drama serial since the project was announced.



Commenting on the post, Reema said, “Waiting anxiously” with victory emoji.



