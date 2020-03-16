Sindh CM warns of surge in coronavirus cases, asks people not to panic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Monday the coronavirus cases in Pakistan would increase in the coming days but advised that there was no need to panic as the provincial government was taking action to contain the infection.

Addressing a press conference a few hours after Sindh reported its 76th case, he said: "The coronavirus cases will increase. However, it is not necessary that everyone has to be brought to the hospital."

The chief minister noted that at least 25 people who were diagnosed with the infection were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the province. He went on to disclose the travel history of those who were infected with the virus.



"11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus," Shah said. "According to the information I have received, eight cases [of the coronavirus] in Sindh were originated from Syria," he said.

"Three patients had a travel history to Dubai, three to Iran, and five patients had travelled to Saudi Arabia," he said, adding that the information about Saudi Arabia was not fully confirmed.

Shah said one patient who contracted the virus had travelled to Qatar, while another had gotten infected in Balochistan. "Only five cases of local transmission of the infection have taken place but I think there may be more cases [of local transmission]," he said.

The chief minister lamented that "after shutting down schools people went to sea view" and that he could not "close everything, people also have to play their role".

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 136 as of Monday after 83 new cases were reported.

The number of confirmed cases in Sindh rose to a total of 103 after more cases — two in Karachi and 26 from Taftan (travelled to Sukkur) — were reported in the province on Monday.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called 'COVID-19' as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.