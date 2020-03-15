'7th Heaven' actor Lorenzo Brino dies in car accident

Lorenzo Brino, who played 'Sam Camden' in 90’s drama series 7th Heaven, died in a road accident Monday at the age of 21.



According to local media, Brino died after loosing control of his car in Yucaipa and colliding with a utility pole.

Brino was the only occupant in the car when the incident took place.

Lorenzo Brino and his brother Nikolas Brino played twins 'David' and 'Sam', the youngest children in the large Camden brood.

7th Heaven is an American family drama television series revolves around Camden family and their lives in the fictional town of Glenoak, California.

The series debuted on August 26, 1996, on The WB, where it aired for ten seasons.