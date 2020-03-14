Why Prince Harry and Meghan are keeping Archie out of the UK

There has been a large amount of speculation as to the true reason behind why Prince Harry and Megan Markle chose to keep their son Archie away from the UK during their visit.

From defamation cases to claims that the couple acted out of 'spiteful' arrogance, Numerous jabs have been thrown at Meghan Markle in an attempt to release anger, as well as to pin blame.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have a good reason as to why they chose not to bring their son Archie out of Canada and it is not what what many royal fans might have expected.

Due to the rising epidemic surrounding COVID-19, many public figures and official personalities have been quarantined over illness speculations and it is a natural step for parents to choose the safest route possible for their child in the midst of the muddled up frenzy.

A telegraph columnist, Bryony Gordon wrote on the couple's decison and set the record straight, "The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic.”

The biggest reason behind the overt cautiousness is because Public Health England confirmed that there have already been 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.