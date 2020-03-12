Tom Hanks’ son speaks up about his parents shocking coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks, in a shocking revelation, announced to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

The Oscar-winning actor was shooting for a movie in Australia, when he and his better half contracted the virus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom had shared.

Responding to this, Tom's son Chet, has given an update on his parents’ health.

In a video message uploaded on Thursday, Chet revealed, “Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine.”

The 25-year-old star kid added, “They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not tripping but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love," Chet concluded.