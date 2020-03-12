Naomi Campbell lists safety measures while travelling amid coronavirus scare

As coronavirus fear grips the world, many celebrities, much like the rest of the globe’s population, have started taking serious precautions.



And while many may have stopped at a face mask and some gloves, Naomi Campbell arrived at the airport in a hazmat suit underneath her chic camel cape.

The 49-year-old model wore an N95 mask with a pair of pink latex gloves to keep herself germ-free during her airport routine.

Ina video posted on her official YouTube channel, the fashion icon had also given her fans and followers an insight on how to travel safe on an aircraft, taking necessary safety measures before flying.

Campbell told social media that during all her flights, she uses antibacterial wipes to sanitize not just her seat but her TV screen, tray table, headrest, armrest, overhead bins and all surrounding things that may possibly be carrying germs.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better,” she said.

Campbell also covers her seat with a blanket and wears a surgical mask while up in the air on a regular basis even before the coronavirus outbreak enveloped the globe.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t. So this is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing.”

“I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I’m blessed that I don’t, and I really think that this helps me, my little routine,” she added.



