Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Anushka Sharma, other celebs laud Sania Mirza as she relishes motherhood during game

Thu, Mar 12, 2020

Motherhood has changed perception for India’s best women’s tennis star Sania Mirza who  has shared an inspiring picture of herself along with cute  son Izhaan from the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Sania has shared her stunning photo along with her cute son  on social media, melting hearts of her fans, friends and showbiz stars,including, Anushka Sharma who  lavished praise on such a successful  lady.

Taking to twitter the renowned tennis star has shared a heartwarming picture in which she can be seen relishing  motherhood during her game  at the stadium. She captioned the post: " My life in a picture I wouldn’t have it any other way Allhamdulillah.

She continued:  "This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be."



