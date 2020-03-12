close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Trump suspends 'all travel from Europe' to US for 30 days

World

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days starting to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, in an address to the nation, said: "To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight." 

The US President  further said that Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the COVID-19 epidemic began.

