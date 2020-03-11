Russian hoaxers reportedly trick Prince Harry in prank call

Russian hoaxers, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, posing as Greta Thunberg and her father, reportedly tricked Prince Harry in a prank phone call. The prince reportedly received the calls when he was on Vancouver Island in Canada, the Daily Mail reported.

The pranksters called the duke at his home in Canada and disguised as Greta Thunberg, a climate activist from Sweden and her father Svante, on the New year’s eve and January 22.

The conversation started with Harry’s views on climate change and extended to ‘Megxit’. Harry said he and Meghan are happier as commoners and their life in Canada is “much better” than serving as senior royals.

Prince Harry, while responding to one of the pranksters’ queries, commented that the world is run by sick people and it is not a good time to be in the world. He said “it's not an easy time in the world is [a troubled] place and unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people… stop any change from happening whether it's because of their own bias whether it's because of the fact that it's going to change the way that they are able to behave themselves or just because as I said earlier because they may be thick [sic].”

The pranksters replied with “You know we are tired of everything that has happened especially around Europe political crisis and you know in your country have heard about we should be in the Union but we are once European,” mimicking Svante’s voice, who is climate activist Greta Thunberg’s father.

He added his views on how the world leaders are catalysing the climate crisis and said President Trump has blood on his hands. "Certain presidents around the world driving completely the wrong agenda and I think the most important thing to do is you know I don't mind saying this to you guys and I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry so big in America he has blood on his hands…”

Lastly, Harry said “I think you know if Donald Trump can be can become the president the United States of America then anything's possible right.”

These Russian pranksters, Stolyarov and Kuznetsov have a history of pranking notables like Elton John and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.