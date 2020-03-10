close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2020

Angelina Jolie's two daughters underwent surgery: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has reportedly revealed that  two of her daughters are recovering from surgery.

The 'Maleficent' actress made  this revelation in an essay for Time published on International Women’s Day.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” the Oscar winner wrote, choosing to withhold their names.

Brad Pitt and his ex wife Jolie are parents to 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.


