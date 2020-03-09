Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama, other celebs mark Women's Day with inspiring messages

The world celebrities marked International Women's Day on Sunday, and shared inspiring messages about the significance of the day and the women in their lives.

The day - which highlights the ongoing struggle for women's rights and the battle for equality -- was championed by both famous women and men as they offered their support for the cause.



Nicole Kidman, A-list movie star, took to Instagram to mark the occasion, and shared a snapshot of herself in an embrace with her mother, Janelle, and her younger sister, Antonia.

"We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives," the Oscar winner captioned the cute pic. "Thinking of my beautiful Mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for #InternationalWomensDay.





Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama used the day as an opportunity to get the word out about her organization, the Girls Opportunity Alliance -- a program under the auspices of the Obama Foundation which seeks to empower young women across the globe by providing educational opportunities.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating women all over the world—and in renewing our commitment to empowering the next generation," Obama wrote. "We started the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance to support adolescent girls who face barriers to education so they can pursue their passions, fulfill their boundless potential, and make their voices heard."





Singer Pink also celebrated the day with a family snapshot showing herself and her two adorable children -- 3-year-old son Jameson and 8-year-old daughter Willow -- laying on the ground in what appears to be a backstage green room, possibly before a concert.



"Strong women: may we know them, may we raise them, may we be them," the Beautiful Trauma artist wrote alongside the sweet snapshot.