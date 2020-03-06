Jennifer Lopez turns up heat at Miami beach: See Pics

Jennifer Lopez and his fiancé Alex Rodrigue, who took some time out from their busy schedule, were seen enjoying the sunny day at the Miami beach.

'The Jenny From the Block' hitmaker shared the glamorous pictures of herself relaxing in the sun on Instagram, attracting admirers to lavish praise on such gorgeous lady.



The superstar appears gorgeous as she rocked white bikini, which she teamed with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.



The mother-of -two was highly appreciated for her stunning look, describing her fitness goals upon which the actress never compromises .



Soon after the post, the social media users start showering love and praise o their favourite diva, one wrote: "You look so gorgeous," while another wrote: "Oh my goodness you're so beautiful!" A third commented: "You're glowing!".





