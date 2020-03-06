‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' novel makes head-scratching revelations about Rey’s father

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was widely slammed by the film critics, but the negative critical reception to the movie is nothing compared to the reaction greeting "Star Wars" in the wake of the film’s novelization.

‘Star Wars’ fan's outrage grew after ‘Rise of Skywalker’ novel revealed the truth about Rey’s father.



The upcoming “Rise of Skywalker” novel, authored by Rae Carson, includes controversial new information that answers questions left by J.J. Abrams’ “Rise of Skywalker” theatrical cut.



The book, which will be available to own starting March 17, has made headlines this week for revealing how Palpatine returned (he transferred his consciousness into a clone of himself) and confirming Rey and Kylo’s climactic kiss was not romantic.

The copies of the book showed up at Chicago’s C2E2 convention last week.

A new report from ScreenRant might contain the book’s most jaw-dropping revelation: Rey’s father was a failed clone of Palpatine.

Rey Palpatine obviously had huge implications within the larger Star Wars canon. At the time of The Rise of Skywalker's release, the information presented made it appear as if Palpatine had been intimate with an unknown woman, giving birth to a son. For the past few months, fans have speculated who Rey's grandmother could be, but now it's been confirmed she does not have one.

