Sophie Turner opens up about Priyanka Chopra’s fame: ‘She’s the biggest thing in India right now’

Sophie Turner has articulated her thoughts on her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra’s immense fame around the world.

Slowly making her way to the title of ‘global icon’ Priyanka has with time become a force to be reckoned with.

In a new interview to Elle US, Sophie said, “With Pri, especially, it’s kind of crazy. You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already. She’s like the biggest thing in India right now.”

She added, “When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty. They worship her over there.”

Sophie attended Priyanka and Nick’s wedding with husband Joe Jonas back in 2018.

Now both the brothers and their wives live close to each other in US. “It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away. And even though Kevin and Danielle live in New Jersey, we see them all the time. It’s like we’re all one big family, because the boys are best friends,” Sophie said.