Camila Cabello celebrates 23rd birthday with her prince Shawn Mendes in style

Camila Cabello is over the moon today as it is her birthday and she's getting the princess treatment from her real-life prince Shawn Mendes who threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday bash.

The 23-year-old singer celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday at Blackpool Tower in the UK, and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes traveled all the way from Toronto to spend the night with her and her friends.



Camila is filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella in the United Kingdom but that didn't stop the "Treat You Better" singer from hopping on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday celebration.

For the birthday bash, Cabello wasn't only joined by her beau but by the rest of the Cinderella cast. Kay Cannon, who will be directing the film, shared an adorable picture of the couple at the birthday party where the two can be seen smiling from ear to ear.



Irish actor Fra Fee also shared a series of pictures from Cabello's birthday bash.

The actor shared a selfie of himself with the couple on Instagram as well as pics of the "Never Be the Same" singer blowing out the candles to her extravagant cake that was in the shape of Cinderella's carriage.



