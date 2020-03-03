PSL-5: Lahore Qalandars 34 for no loss in 4 overs against Gladiators

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 16th T20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

There are three changes in Lahore Qalandars team while Quetta Gladiators brought Fawad Ahmed in for Sohail Khan.



Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk†, Sohail Akhtar*, Muhammad Faizan, SR Patel, S Prasanna, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed*†, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, BCJ Cutting, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Defending champions Quetta have come into this match with three wins from five games while Lahore are still looking for their first win of the tournament.

The Gladiators won their game against Islamabad United by three and five wickets and against Karachi Kings by five wickets. The team was thrashed by six wickets by Peshawar Zalmi and lost to Multan Sultans by 30 runs.

Qalandars, on the other hand, have lost all their three games, having lost by five wickets to Multan, by one wicket to Islamabad and to Peshawar by 16 runs.