Sun Mar 01, 2020
World

AFP
March 2, 2020

Rockets hit Iraqi capital´s Green Zone

World

AFP
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

BAGHDAD: Two rockets crashed overnight near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital´s Green Zone, a security source said, in the 20th attack against US assets in the country in four months.

None of the multiple attacks since October targeting either the Baghdad embassy or the roughly 5,200 US troops stationed across Iraq has been claimed.

But the US has pointed the finger at Iran-backed groups.

Latest News

