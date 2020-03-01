Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzengger open up about their family plans

Chris Pratt’s recent announcement and plans are sending fans over the moon in excitement and it seems as though its closer to completion than expected.

Chris Pratt only recently married Katherine Schwarzenegger and it seems as though they are both madly in love, and gushing over each other.

During a recent interview with E-News, an inside source revealed, "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon.” In regards to how many kids are in their future, the source revealed, "The future? Oh. Lots of kids."

The source stated, "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020,” and that "Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

Shortly after her wedding, Katherine revealed her marriage to Chris Pratt as "the best day of our lives" and that “we became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love." So it seems there might be a cluster of cute babies in the future for fans to gush over.



