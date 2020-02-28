PSL 2020: Karachi Kings win toss, put Multan Sultan in to bat

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim put Multan Sultans into bat first after winning the toss on Friday in the 10 match of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition.

This is the second match being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans are playing their fourth match in the tournament, they won two matches and earned four points while lost one.

On the other side, the Kings are playing their third match with one victory and one loss. They have earned two points.

This is for the first time in the current tournament that Karachi Kings are not playing at their home ground, while Multan Sultans are their hosts in today's match.

Multan Sultans are being captained by opening batsman Shan Masood, whereas Karachi Kings are playing under Imad Wasim.

The Sultans are an impressive team with talented and experienced allrounder Moeen Ali of England, and Pakistan's former allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi, batsman Rilee Rossouw of South Africa, batsmen Ravi Bopara and James Vince both from England, Pakistani batsmen Ali Shafiq and Khushdil Shah, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, spinner Imran Tahir of South Africa, Pakistani fast bowlers Sohail Tanveer, Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan, along with Bilawal Bhatti, spinners Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf and others.

Karachi Kings depends mainly on their most consistent batsman Babar Azam. Other batsmen are Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan and Awais Zia, and fast bowler Mohammad Amir and allrounder Umaid Asif.

Among overseas players, there are batsmen Alex Hales of England and Cameron Delport of South Africa, bowlers Chris Jordan

However, Karachi Kings are looking a better team, but being the hosts of the match, Multan Sultans may make an upset.