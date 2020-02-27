close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

David Beckham backs Prince Harry's decision: Details inside

Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Former football star David Beckham has voiced support for Prince Harry who is starting his new life with Meghan Markle after quitting his royal duties.

The 44-year-old soccer star defended  Harry in his recent interview on TV show Today.

He said, "Harry's a friend, you know, and we're very proud of the Royal Family,".

He also commended him for being a "great father" and expressed hope that the Prince is fine and dealing with the situation well.

Beckham, with his wife Victoria Beckham, had attended Harry's royal wedding back in 2018.

Harry and Meghan Markle in January announced to step down as senior members of the Royal Family in order to become more "financially independent". 

