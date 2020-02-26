Queen Elizabeth II wishes for Megxit tensions to fade away

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal departure making headlines, the news has begun to overtake international media in the most consuming of ways.

Even though Queen Elizabeth II has discussed the issue at length with the concerned individuals, Vanity Fair reveals that a source close to the royal family stated that she cannot wait for the news, headlines and controversies surrounding Megxit to fade away.

According to the report, the Queen told royal expert Katie Nicholl that the she does not wish to discuss the issue at all.

The insider further asserted that the Queen is apprehensive regarding these ongoing discussions and believes they are damaging the monarchy on a wider scale. The Queen further fears that the controversies might take a toll on the personal relationships within family members.

The source concluded by revealing that the Queen is now stepping up to take charge of these issues under more personal pretenses.

“She generally doesn’t want to talk about it. The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her. She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with," the source concluded by saying.