Asia Argento reacts to verdict against Harvey Weinstein

A jury on Monday convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape .

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that considered the case a watershed moment.

The 67-year-old was found not guilty however of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

Shortly after the verdict was out, social media was flooded with reactions .

Among thousands of people who took to social media was Italian actress Asia Argento who had also accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

The "XXX " star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the a news item about the jury's verdict.

"Handcuffed by 6 cops and sent straight to jail," she captioned the photo that the actress posted to Instagram stories.

Asia Argento had said Weinstein raped her during the Cannes festival in 1997 when she was 21.

