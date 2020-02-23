PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

The seventh match of the Pakistan Super League – 2020 is being played tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This is the second T20 match of the fourth day of the tournament. This day/night match is being played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

Lahore Qalandars, the hosts, are playing their second match of the fifth edition in the tournament after they lost their first encounter to Multan Sultans by five wickets at their home ground on Friday.

On the other hand, Islamabad United have already played two matches – losing the first by three wickets to Quetta Gladiators on the opening day in Karachi and winning the second by a big margin of eight wickets against Multan Sultans at Lahore on Saturday. They have earned two points while Lahore Qalandars could not get any point so far.

However, both are balanced sides, playing with the help of local, national and international players.

The Qalandars, being led by all-rounder Sohail Akhtar, have many experienced players such as Mohammad Hafeez, and opening batsmen Salman Butt and Fakhar Zaman.

Other all-rounders playing for the squad are David Wiese from South Africa, Samit Patel from England and Seekkuge Prasanna from Sri Lanka, along with Australian batsman Chris Lynn.

It is interesting to note that the Qalandars have many options. They have three wicketkeeper-batsmen: Australia’s Ben Dunk, South Africa’s David Vilas and local boy Faizan Khan.

They also have four pacers: two left-arm fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Shinwari, and two right-arm fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, have a galaxy of youth and experience with 21-year-old all-rounder Shadab Khan leading the side. The team has the services of fast bowlers Dale Steyn (from South Africa), Amad Butt and young Muhammad Musa, left-arm pacers Rumman Raees and Akif Javed and spinner Zafar Gohar.

Their batsmen include South Africa’s Colin Ingram and Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, England’s Dawid Malan and Phil Salt, New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi, Asif Ali along with allrounders like Hussain Talat, and Faheem Ashraf.