PSL 2020: Ultra-edge, Snickometer glitch allows Babar Azam to escape possible dismissal

KARACHI: Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam got lucky on Sunday when he escaped a possible dismissal off a Naseem Shah delivery after the Ultra-edge and Snickometer failed to work due to a glitch.



It was a Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings game when Babar seemed to have knicked a delivery off Naseem straight into Sarfaraz's gloves. The on-field umpires ruled not out, prompting Sarfaraz to go for a review.

Unusually, a technological glitch caused the Snickometer and Ultra-edge — both methods which are used to determine whether the batsman had hit the ball or not — to fail.

Both the Ultra-edge and Snickometer have been in use throughout the tournament and this is the first time that they have failed to work. The on-field umpires settled the matter by staying with their original decision of giving Babar not out. According to the rules, if a review does not get the desired result, it is lost. However, in this instance, the umpires ruled that Quetta Gladiators had not lost their review.

The PCB has yet to release an official statement about the technological glitch and it remains unclear whether the Snickometer and Ultra-edge can be used for further appeals or not.

However, Babar wasn't able to stay for long at the crease as a few deliveries later, he was clean bowled by Tymal Mills on 26.