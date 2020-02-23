PSL 2020: ‘Aging’ Shahid Afridi thanks fans for supporting him

Whether he scores or not, Shahid Afridi has a genuine fan following across Pakistan and cricket lovers want him to be in the field and he is thankful for the support.

Afridi is playing for Multan Sultans in the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League. During the team's matche at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, several fans were seen holding placards with hilarious comments on them.

“My grandfather told my father about Afridi,” one of the poster read. “Boom Boom Afridi, we respect your services,” said another.

Reacting to this love from fans, Afridi said, “My wonderful fans thank you so much for your support and love even for an aging Shahid Afridi You have always been my strength keep supporting me keep supporting the PSL. Love you all!”



Afridi retired from the international cricket and only participates in T20 leagues around the world.



