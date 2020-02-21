Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL 2020, Match 3, Preview

The third match in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), second encounter of the second day in the tournament, the day/night fixture will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 7-00 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday.

Interestingly, captains of both teams are new - Sohail Akhtar is leading the Qalandars and Shan Masood is captaining the Sultans for the first time in the PSL.

Both teams are fine blends of youth and experience, local, national and international along with some foreign players.

Veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez is also there to guide and help the Qalandars while Shahid Afridi will perform the same duty for the Sultans.

The Qalandars have star batsmen like Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, bowlers Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and allrounders David Wiese and Samit Patil.

The Sultans are also a good side with batsmen Shan, Rohail Nazir, James Vince and Ravi Bopara and bowlers Mohammad Irfan, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas.

However, the Lahore Qalandars are looking to have an edge over the Multan Sultans.