Indian girl charged with sedition after shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at anti-CAA rally

An Indian girl was slapped with a sedition case after she raised a ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan at a rally in Bengaluru, held against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act bill.

The student, Amulya Leona, was present at a ‘Save Constitution’ rally under the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM), where she was also invited to address the event.

During her speech, the girl asked the crowd to chant ‘Pakistan zindabad’ along with her.

At that point, the organisers of the rally sensed impending trouble and tried to snatch the mic away from the girl, but she defiantly held on.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was also present at the rally, distanced himself from the girl’s act.

Following the incident, Bengaluru police slapped a sedition case against the girl and sent her on a 14-day judicial remand.

According to DNA India, a judicial magistrate denied bail to the girl.

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before judicial magistrate," said DCP Bengaluru (West) B Ramesh, according to the publication.