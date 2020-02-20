Selena Gomez feels 'vindicated' after Justin Bieber confesses of being 'reckless'

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship hit the rocks a long time ago but the two rarely ever manage to escape making headlines together.

After the Lose You to Love Me crooner detailed the ‘abusive’ relationship she faced at the hands of Justin, he stepped forth accounting for his actions.

A source spilled to HollywoodLife, that, “Selena feels vindicated by Justin’s words but that doesn’t take back all that happened while they were together.”

“Selena doesn’t want her relationship with Justin to define her but she does feel some comfort that he spoke out about what he did. She hopes that he is being genuine,” the grapevine added.

The insider further revealed that Justin’s confession would not help Selena move forward in any way but, “that is what her music is for, to take care of those emotions.”

It was further added that for Selena, it was important that, “instead of rehashing things over and over she finally thinks she is in a place where her future is bright. What Justin said is what it is and she will take any positives from it that she can but it’s not going to make or break anything for her emotionally moving forward.”

Earlier, Justin had admitted to have been ‘reckless’ in his past relationship with Selena that lasted for over eight years.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet,” he had said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.