Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari posts sweet recovery message after her foot injury

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has posted a heartfelt message on social media to support her sweetheart who broke her bone while dancing and was hospitalised.

Asghari, in a series of Instagram posts, revealed that the 38-year-old singer fractured her metatarsal bone while dancing and was hospitalised after the accident.

He posted a goofy picture of himself and Spears, who can be seen wearing a hospital gown, with a thermometer sticker on her forehead.

Sharing a video, in another post, Asgari wrote ‘stronger’ in her cast with colourful markers. “When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off,” he wrote alongside the post.