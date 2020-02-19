Maya Ali joins Quetta Gladiators as brand ambassador for PSL 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has been named as the brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



Quetta Gladiators has appointed Maya Ali as its brand ambassador for the third consecutive time. She joined the team first time in 2018.

Speaking about it, Maya Ali said, “I am glad to become the brand ambassador of the champions. Quetta Gladiators have not only won the PSL 2019 title but also the hearts of the fans.”

The Diyar-e-Dil actress thanked Quetta Gladiators’ owner and management for appointing her as the brand ambassador of the team.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators had won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets at the National Stadium of Karachi.