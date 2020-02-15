Condolences pour in over Naeem ul Haque's death

Battling cancer at the age of 70, Naeem ul Haque — one of the senior-most members of the PTI and a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan —breathed his last in Karachi on Saturday.

PM Imran and many others expressed grief after news broke that Haque had passed.



PM Imran, a close friend of the deceased, said he was "devastated" by his close friend's demise.

"He was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI and by far the most loyal," the prime minister wrote. "In 23 years of PTI's trials and tribulations, he stood by me. He was always there for support whenever we were at our lowest ebb."

"In the last two years, I saw him battle cancer with courage and optimism," PM Imran wrote.



PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also paid his respects to the deceased.

"Very sad to hear about the passing away of Naeem-ul-Haq. My profound condolences to the bereaved family and the PTI. May Allah rest his soul in peace!" he tweeted.

President Arif Alvi expressing his condolence said: "Was a pleasure to have known him as a close friend for last 40 years. May his soul rest in peace & may Allah give strength to his family to bear this loss."



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "His [Haque's] commitment to the party and services to PTI were invaluable. He was a great friend and shall be missed. May his soul rest in peace."



Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that it he was saddening to hear about Haque’s passing.



Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar expressed grief on Haque’s demise said that “he was a great man who always talked about the betterment of the country.”

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed sorrow over Haque’s demise saying that he stood with the family of the deceased in these troubled times.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak expressed grief and sorrow over Haque's sad demise .

In his tweet, he wrote, "Very sad to hear about Naeem ul Haque’s death.He was an asset for the party."

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "Can't imagine PTI without Naeem frankly! So many wonderful memories come flooding."



Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise, said: “PM Imran has lost a true friend today. Haque’s services for PTI will always be remembered.”



Special Advisor to PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan expressing grief said: " Naeem-ul-Haq’s sad demise had created a vacuum which could not be filled easily."



Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan said,“Haque was my benefactor and elder brother. He was a decent person.”

PPP leader Syeda Shehla Raza said that may Allah forgive Haque and grant him a high place.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also expressed sorrow on the the PTI leader's demise.