Jennifer Aniston fighting fit at 50: here are the fitness tips and tricks she swears by

Jennifer Aniston has been reigning over hearts not only from her days of yore on television but even at age 50, the actor is still as fit as a fiddle.

The Friends star is unquestionably one of the leading actors in all of Hollywood, giving us all major fitness goals as she stays hale and hearty and proving that age is in fact, just a number.

Giving us some inspiration on how to shed those extra kilos, the Murder Mystery actor during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar revealed that she swears by intermittent fasting.

“I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours. Fortunately, your sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10am,” she had said.

On the other hand, her trainer Leyon Azukuike also dished the details on what goes behind her fitness regime that results in the impeccable physique that Jen rocks at 50.

"We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands — we're big on resistance bands," he told Harper’s Bazaar.



The actor’s diet is also chock full of rich nutrients including avocados, salmon, fish and coconut oil, fruits and lots of greens.

Jen kicks off the day with a power packed breakfast, starting with a tall glass of celery juice, a cup of black coffee and then delving into eggs and avocados.