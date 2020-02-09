close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 9, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie plotting against each other to become friends with Meghan Markle?

Sun, Feb 09, 2020
Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie plotting against each other to become friends with Meghan Markle? 

Meghan Markle has found herself embroiled in a number of controversies and dramas in the past, owing to her Hollywood career and her royal title in the British monarchy. 

It seems like now the Duchess of Sussex has attracted another drama, after becoming the hot favourite of actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie  who are keen on becoming friends with the former Suits starlet. 

Jennifer and Angelina have become rivals again and are competing in this department too, it seems. 

According to a source  dishing details to Heat magazine, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie have been plotting to befriend Meghan Markle.

“Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry once she’s in LA, which means they’re essentially rivals again and they’re both willing to put the boot into each other,” said the source.

“Virtually the whole of Hollywood wants to befriend them, so in some ways, it’s not surprising Jen and Angie are planning to make a beeline for them,” it added. 

