Fri Feb 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2020

Bruno Mars to feature in and co-produce Disney theatrical film

Fri, Feb 07, 2020

Music sensation Bruno Mars is coming back with a bang. 

The Uptown Funk  hit-maker is all ready to jump into production as he opts to produce a “music-themed theatrical film” in collaboration with Disney, featuring music originally written and performed by Bruno himself.

Bruno took to his Twitter, posting 42-second video clip that starts off with his hands on the piano keys, playing a tune as the camera lens, moving backwards, shows him from behind. Then, a sudden raised-fist gesture by the star ends the clip.

Bruno wrote to his video clip:

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star” #MarsMeetsTheMouse

His post was well received by fans, through countless retweets and comments.




