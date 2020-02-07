Bruno Mars to feature in and co-produce Disney theatrical film

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music sensation Bruno Mars is coming back with a bang.
The Uptown Funk hit-maker is all ready to jump into production as he opts to produce a “music-themed theatrical film” in collaboration with Disney, featuring music originally written and performed by Bruno himself.
Bruno took to his Twitter, posting 42-second video clip that starts off with his hands on the piano keys, playing a tune as the camera lens, moving backwards, shows him from behind. Then, a sudden raised-fist gesture by the star ends the clip.
Bruno wrote to his video clip:
“If your heart is in your dream
No request is too extreme
When you wish upon a Star” #MarsMeetsTheMouse
His post was well received by fans, through countless retweets and comments.
