Amber Heard to be replaced from 'Aquaman', post domestic dispute with Johnny Depp?

It appears as though the tables have turned for Amber Heard and her acting career. Ever since incriminating evidence surfaced over domestic abuse inflicted on Johnny Depp, Amber’s career might be going towards a standstill, at least with the Warner Bros company.

After an audio recording came to light, from the couple’s therapy session, the internet is up in arms in defense of Johnny Depp, demanding #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

The social media frenzy has given rise to a recent report which claims that the Warner Bros company are considering a replacement for Amber Heard and might replace her as a character in the Aquaman franchise.

Amber is well known for her role as 'Mera' in Aquaman, and with a comeback right around the corner, for the film, it seems as though, she might not get to take part.

The report does warn that the replacement has not yet been confirmed. However, "several execs at the studio want to recast the role of Mera."

The biggest reason for this is because the press surrounding the ex-couple’s personal life has lead "to the bad press surrounding the actress and the huge number of fans who are now turning against her."