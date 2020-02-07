The global spread of the coronavirus after 560 deaths

BEIJING: The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed more than 560 people and spread around the world.



The latest figures from China show there are more than 28,000 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 240 infections reported in nearly 30 other places. There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here´s where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

- CHINA -

As of Thursday, 28,018 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 563 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -

Japan: 45, including 20 infections on quarantined cruise ship

Singapore: 30

Thailand: 25

South Korea: 23

Hong Kong: 22, including one death

Australia: 14

Malaysia: 14

Taiwan: 13

Vietnam: 10

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

- NORTH AMERICA -

United States: 12

Canada: 5

- EUROPE -

Germany: 13

France: 6

Britain: 3

Italy: 2

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

- MIDDLE EAST -

United Arab Emirates: 5