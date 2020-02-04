Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working with Kim Kardashian’s endorsement firm?

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took an exit from the British royal family, the world has been wondering what the couple will be up to now to be more “financially independent.”

And while they settle into their new life together in Canada, the pair has been consistently dodging circulating rumours about what their next step will be.

The latest suggested by the running rumour mills was that the Sussexes will be working with Sheeraz Inc, an endorsement firm that has also arranged brand deals for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

The claim was made by Sheeraz Inc on their official Instagram page, where they posted a picture of the former royal family members, saying: “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives."

However, the news was soon shot down as Buckingham Palace told The Sun the claims made by the company were “categorically untrue.”



Soon after the Palace’s statement, Sheeraz Inc updated their Instagram Story saying Meghan is still working with them.

Founder of the firm, Sheeraz Hasan wrote: “Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls."