Slovenia´s first mosque opens after 50 years

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia´s first mosque opened in the capital Ljubljana on Monday after surmounting financial hurdles and right-wing opposition, 50 years after the initial request to build was made.

Opponents of the project -- including those who criticised its Qatari financing -- have repeatedly tried to halt it, and pig heads and blood have also been left on the site.

Islamic community head Mufti Nedzad Grabus said the mosque´s opening was "a turning point in our lives".

"Slovenia is the last former Yugoslav state to get a mosque, making Ljubljana a capital rather than a provincial town on the edge of the world," he told a press conference.

Muslims in the predominantly Catholic Alpine country first filed a request to build a mosque in the late 1960s while Slovenia was still part of the former Communist Yugoslavia.

The community finally received permission 15 years ago, but ran into opposition from right-wing politicians and groups, as well as financial troubles.

Construction, which began in 2013, cost some 34 million euros ($39 million), out of which 28 million euros were Qatari donations, according to Gabris.

Situated in a semi-industrial area of Ljubljana, the mosque, which can hold up to 1,400 people, constitutes the core of the six-building Islamic Cultural Centre.

The centre also comprises the community´s offices; an education centre, which includes a library; a restaurant; a basketball court; housing for the Muslim clerisy; and a 40-metre (131 feet) high minaret.

All the buildings are made from white concrete combined with steel, glass and wood. A large blue textile-made dome dominates the mosque´s interior, referring to heaven and reminiscent of famous mosques like Istanbul´s Blue Mosque.

Until now, Muslims -- which make up 2.5 precent of the country´s two million people, constituting the second biggest religious group, according to the last 2002 census -- have been holding their ceremonies in rented sports halls or buildings.