BAFTAs 2020: Brad Pitt, Phoenix, Zellweger, Dern extend their winning streak

LONDON: Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt have now won their acting categories at every major ceremony of awards season so far as they declared winners at BAFTA Film Awards 2020 in their respective categories.



Amazingly, all four of the Bafta awards for acting have been won by Americans. It is the first time since 1977 that only American stars have been declared winners for their acting skills.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Phoenix clinched the best actor award for his outstanding role in "Jokar".

In his acceptance speech, Phoenix,took aim at "systemic racism" and "oppression" within the film industry and said: "I feel very honoured and privileged... but I have to say that I also feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don't have that same privilege.

"I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you're not welcome here, I think that's the message that we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from."

Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

She thanked bafta in her speech: "Thank you Bafta, thank you for including me in this room of extraordinary artists as we get to tell stories and do the job we love," she said.

Zellweger accepted the leading actress award for her performance in Judy. She said: "This is very humbling. Miss Garland, London town, which you have always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you."



All four are highly likely to triumph at next weekend's Oscars.

