When Jennifer Aniston called her marriage with Brad Pitt ‘a success’: WATCH

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have the entire world talking, post-their iconic 'Screen Actors Guild awards' interaction and the fans of the former couple are rooting for their reunion once again.

While the duo is currently tugging at the heart strings of their fans, we have caught hold of an old interview of Jennifer Aniston, wherein she is reflecting on her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 50-year-old actress speaks candidly in the interview about her famous ex - Brad Pitt - during a sit-down chat on CBS Sunday Morning.

Talking about her divorce from Brad that came in 2005, Jen shared, “I don’t find it painful. I think it’s a narrative that follows you because it’s an interesting headline. It’s more of a media-driven topic.”

When asked if she and Brad still communicate, the former Friends star said that they have, although it's not been on a regular basis.

“We’ve exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other, but it’s not a constant thing,” she said.