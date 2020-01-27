Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's PDA-filled photo takes the internet by storm

Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s latest PDA-filled adorable photo has taken the internet by storm.



The latest photo was shared by Yasir Hussain on Instagram tagging wifey Iqra Aziz with caption “dekhiye to kam se kam (at least watch it).”

In the photo Iqra looks gorgeous in a rust gold ethnic dress with intricate beaded embroidery while Yasir is donning a simple black kurta.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 in a simple ceremony. The couple recently returned to Pakistan after enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.



A few days back, the Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note about married life. Iqra tagging hubby Yasir Hussain wrote, “Being married someday is going to be beautiful, like imagine you coming home to your best friend every single day and just do life together until you grow old.”

She went on to say, “I am loving every second of this new life”.