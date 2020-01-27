Hanish Qureshi backs Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, responds to his critics

Hanish Qureshi, the step daughter of famed Pakistani drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, has responded to the critics on social media after Qamar received severe backlash over his drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.



Hanish Qureshi came out in support of him and gave a shut-up call to the haters on social media.

Hanish took to Instagram and shared a story to respond to the critics. She wrote, “People sending me in jokes and tagging me in weird posts on Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, he’s father to my siblings and so related to me. The cuss words you’re using is affecting his young children who are being bullied and dragged into the mud.”

Hanish Qureshi is a daughter of Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi from his first wife film star Rozina.

Faysal and Rozina parted ways after eight years of their marriage and they share daughter Hanish.

Later, Rozina got married to Qamar and they have two children.