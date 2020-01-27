Kobe Bryant death: Mahira Khan 'heartbroken' over NBA legend’s demise

Mahira Khan was heartbroken over the sad demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday.



NBA legend Kobe Bryant died along with his daughter and seven others on Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in suburban Los Angeles.

Bryant, 41, was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

Condolences started pouring and the social media was flooded with tributes to Kobe.

Mahira Khan took to Twitter with heartbroken message.

She tweeted, “Noooooo this is heartbreaking #Kobe”.

The Superstar actor also shared a throwback video of Kobe with heartbroken emoji on twitter.