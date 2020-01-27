Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna also killed in helicopter crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Basketball star Kobe Bryant died Sunday after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board.
NBA legend's second-oldest daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, was also killed in the accident. She was 13 years old.
Sports journalist Adrian Wojnarowski took to twitter to share the report.
The 41-year-old star was travelling with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.
Father-of-four Bryant and his teenage daughter were later confirmed amongst the nine fatalities. No further information on the identities of the pilot and six other passengers was released.
Bryant´s death sent shockwaves throughout the world, with basketball stars left stunned by the news.
Tributes to Bryant flooded in from sports stars around the world, a sign of how the man known as the "Black Mamba" had transcended basketball throughout his career.
LOS ANGELES: Basketball star Kobe Bryant died Sunday after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board.
NBA legend's second-oldest daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, was also killed in the accident. She was 13 years old.
Sports journalist Adrian Wojnarowski took to twitter to share the report.
The 41-year-old star was travelling with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.
Father-of-four Bryant and his teenage daughter were later confirmed amongst the nine fatalities. No further information on the identities of the pilot and six other passengers was released.
Bryant´s death sent shockwaves throughout the world, with basketball stars left stunned by the news.
Tributes to Bryant flooded in from sports stars around the world, a sign of how the man known as the "Black Mamba" had transcended basketball throughout his career.