Khloe Kardashian, other showbiz stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES: The renowned faces from the entertainment world reacted to the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. He was 41.

The showbiz stars, including Drake, Khloe Kardashian, Tara Buck, Reese Witherspoon, Bruno Mars, Travis Barker, Flea and Gene Simmons, have paid tribute to basketball legend.



Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon

"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."

Khloe Kardashian

Taking to twitter to express her shock, 35-year-old reality superstar Khloe Kardashian wrote: “This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts,” along with a number of heartbroken emojis.

Tara Buck

The Hollywood actress, said: "LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply."

Mindy Kaling

The American actress posted a tribute to the late basketball star as she wrote: “#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.”



Bruno Mars



American singer wrote: "Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking."

