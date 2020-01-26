Eminem's new album is dedicated to Juice Wrld

Eminem has dedicated his new album "Music To Be Murdered BY" to Juice Wrld who died in December.

The young rapper collaborated with Slim Shady on "Godzilla", one of the tracks from the Detroit rapper's surprise album that he released earlier this month.

Fans are sharing pictures of album CD's liner notes that show "Music To Be Murdered BY" is dedicated to Juice Wrld and Eminem's late bodyguard.

Juice Wrld died at the age of 21 after suffering a reported seizure on December 8 at Chicago's Midway airport Sunday morning.

Jarad Anthony Higgins, known professionally as Juice Wrld, was best known for his hit singles "All Girls Are the Same" and "Lucid Dreams" .



His first track, "Forever", was released on SoundCloud in 2015 under the name JuicetheKidd.

Higgins recorded a majority of his first tracks on a cellphone, uploading them to SoundCloud in his sophomore year.